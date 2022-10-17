Salah: Lovren jokes how his special cushion gift is behind Liverpool forward's form

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has jokingly claimed that a special cushion that he gifted Mohamed Salah is what is 'motivating him' to score.

Lovren reveals gift that is ‘inspiring’ Salah in front of goal

Egyptian has scored four goals in last two matches

Croatian attributes his friend’s good run to the pillow

WHAT HAPPENED? Salah scored the only goal as Liverpool ended Manchester City’s unbeaten start to the season on Sunday, following up on his quick hat-trick against Rangers in the Champions League in midweek. Lovren feels the Egyptian is getting inspiration from the present he sent him.

Lovren posted on Instagram how Salah keeps the special cushion, bearing the defender’s face, inside the dressing room, which he believes has acted as a form of good luck charm to the forward.

WHAT DID LOVREN SAY? ''This is how Mo is getting his motivation for his goals. Top hahaha. Always together. You'll see mine soon.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah and Lovren, the latter left Liverpool in 2020 after six years at the club, were known to be best friends during their days on Merseyside and still keep in touch with the Croatian who now turns up for Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

The two regularly share their clips and photos on social media with one being in October last year when Lovren joked about reaching 3 percent body fat just like his friend. “I told him to wait to publish his 3 per cent body fat picture! I was so close...only 20 months behind. But I am not giving up!! Late night training session,” Lovren wrote while sharing a picture of the two shirtless.

Salah replied with a word of encouragement, saying: “You are very close bro, keep working hard.”

Another one came in April 2020 when Lovren termed a past goal against Borussia Dortmund ‘one of his favourite moments,’ before Salah replied, “You mean the only good moment?” to which the defender answered back, “I am still waiting for your big moment,” to the Egyptian who has broken numerous records for the Reds.

Having handed his friend a pillow with his face on it, we presume Lovren is also keeping one with Salah’s image as he continues his Russian adventure that has already yielded league and cup glory.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH & LOVREN? Sunday’s strike was Salah’s third league goal of the season, his eighth in all competitions, and he will be seeking to extend his scoring run when Liverpool host West Ham on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lovren has a Russian Cup tie against Krylya Sovetov to look forward to on Thursday, having seen Zenit maintain their lead at the top of the league table with a 3-0 victory over Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday.