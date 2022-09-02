Salah's Liverpool record tipped to be broken by Manchester City’s Haaland

The Egypt captain set a new best goal tally in his debut season for the Reds, but the Norwegian has been tipped to eclipse it

Former Manchester City and Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has tipped Erling Haaland to break Mohamed Salah’s Premier League record.

In his first season at Liverpool, Salah scored 32 goals, which meant that the Egyptian had the most goals in a single league season. Apart from the goals scored, he made 10 assists in 36 league appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, which is currently his best return in the English top flight to date.

Hamann believes that should the new Manchester City signing remain injury-free, he can break the record set by the Pharaoh.

"Of course, he can if he stays fit," Hamann told Sports Illustrated.

"That's the big question, he's had quite a few muscle injuries in his career and when he was at Dortmund, so it's a concern.

"These sorts of injuries can keep you out for six to eight weeks, if not longer, depending on how serious they are, so it could change the whole complexion in terms of his goal-scoring.

"But if he stays fit, then I think he has every chance of doing that."

Haaland has been an impressive performer for Manchester City, who also signed Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, Manuel Akanji, and Sergio Gomes in the transfer window.

The Norwegian has already scored nine goals in his first five Premier League games. His performance spearheads the Citizens’ hopes of celebrating a fifth league title in six years.

Haaland signed for the English side after an impressive performance with Borussia Dortmund. He had been linked with major European clubs before he chose to join the Etihad outfit.

In the Premier League era, Haaland became the first player to score nine times in his first five matches, with back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Salah has a chance to add to his season tally when Everton host Liverpool on Saturday. Three of his four Premier League goals for Liverpool against Everton have come at Goodison Park.

Haaland, who has scored three goals in his two league away games so far, will be looking to become the first ever player to score a hat-trick in three consecutive league appearances when Manchester City will face Aston Villa.