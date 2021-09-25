Salah's 'professionalism second to none' – Liverpool’s Klopp compares Egyptian to Lewandowski

The Reds manager believes the 29-year-old Egyptian star is as good as the Poland international when it comes to goals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described striker Mohamed Salah as a “goal machine” and places him on par with Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski.

The 29-year-old Egyptian international joined the Reds in 2016 from Italian giants AS Roma, and he has so far scored 130 goals for Liverpool in all competitions.

Against Leeds United, he scored his 100th goal in the Premier League and he is chasing to break the record of African players to have scored in the top-flight set by Didier Drogba, who managed 104 goals while playing for Chelsea.

Klopp has now discussed why Salah is as good as Lewandowski when asked to compare the two.

“Mo [Salah] is a goal machine, definitely. His professionalism is absolutely second to none. He does absolutely everything to be always fit, to stay always on track – first in, last out, all these kind of things. So, that's Mo,” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“On top of that, apart from his technical skill set and all these kind of things, he's desperate to score goals and that's helpful as well. That's exactly the same like it is with Lewi, and that's good, very helpful.

“Whatever you do on the pitch, whatever you create, whatever you initiate, you need somebody who brings the ball over the line or in the back of the net – and Mo is absolutely there with the best I ever saw, he knows that. The numbers he has are insane.

“I'm obviously blessed to work with some good players during my career.”

On Salah’s goal statistics at Liverpool, Klopp said: “What can I say? Did Mo expect when he arrived here that he can achieve these numbers? Maybe yes!

“Did I expect it? No, because you can't expect it, because you shouldn't expect it, because it puts kind of pressure on the player. But he made massive steps since he arrived here. We played some really good football, which helps as well [in] scoring goals.

“Obviously the team developed in the right direction and Mo had a massive impact on that obviously. And all the rest, I don't know. Nobody should expect these kind of numbers because you never know what can happen. We have to stay fit and everything needs to go in the right direction, so that's all true.”

Klopp continued: “I could not be more positive about the things Mo achieved so far already, but obviously we are much more concerned about what can be achieved in the future, and we are in that season.

“He's in a good moment, in a good shape, in a good mood, all these kind of things, so that's helpful obviously.

“He works hard, adapted to some changes we made in our set-up in the way we play really well, enjoys it. So, that's all good, all positive. Nothing else to say.”