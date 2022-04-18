Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted there is no need for alarm over Mohamed Salah's drought in front of goal.

The 29-year-old's last goal for the Reds came way back on March 12 in the 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. He has since gone eight matches for club and country in all competitions without a goal, and in that period, he has managed a single assist that came in the last Premier League assignment against Manchester City that ended 2-2.

On Tuesday, Salah is expected to feature as Liverpool host Manchester United in the English top-tier assignment at Anfield.

When asked whether he is worried about his club's top scorer, Klopp insisted it is normal for the player to undergo such times.

"It is a completely normal spell [Salah] is going through," the German tactician said in a press conference ahead of the Tuesday night meeting with the Red Devils.

"We have spoken about all the physical demands he faced in the last few months so it is completely normal. I liked the game against City a lot, it was a really good football game, and it's only a question of time when he will score as well.

"He was unlucky in a couple of moments and we all know if you don't have luck as a striker you don't even try. It was close enough now for a couple of times. The moment will definitely come.

"I am really happy with the performance he showed a few days ago."

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has further revealed his relationship with the player in training and the discussions between them.

"I see him more often in training than I see him in games and we play every three days," Klopp continued.

"You have to look at it and then I have to make a decision if there is a need if we talk or not.

Article continues below

"We had plenty of talks over the time we worked together but at this specific time, there is no need for it. We talk about the situation, we talk about the normal stuff about what he has to do in the game, the gameplan, and how to expose the opponent but it's completely individual to all players."

In the previous league meeting at Old Trafford, Liverpool won 5-0 with Salah scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist.