'Salah is just a player you can watch whole night' - Owen on Liverpool star

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has shared how much he enjoys watching Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian was on song last weekend, scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist as the Reds claimed a historic 5-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. The former striker has lauded the Pharaohs skipper for his influence, owing to his self-belief and bravery.

"What more can we say? He’s a phenomenal player. He can score lots of different types of goals. He does it in the big games," Owen said as quoted by HITC.

"You want to be standing by players in that tunnel, just knowing and thinking ‘yeah, he is in our team. He doesn’t bottle it, in fact, he rises to the occasion in these big games.'

"He is on a crest of a wave. He’s confident. He’s got so much self-belief. The little flicks, in front of 70 odd thousand people. It takes something. It takes bravery and courage – and he’s got it in abundance.

"He’s just a player and you can watch him all night."

After getting a hat-trick on Sunday, Salah took his tally in the Premier League to 107, becoming the only African to reach the milestone after breaking Didier Drogba's record of 104 goals.

The Egypt forward says what matters to him is that the team wins.

"To be fair, as [long] as the team keeps winning, I’m more than happy. I’m always trying to give assists – the first one I could have gone alone but I gave it to Naby [Keita]. I’m always trying to give my best for the team to win, which is the most important thing," he told Liverpool's website.

"As a team, I think from the beginning we just tried to play our football, we just tried to get the ball in between the lines – and I think we did that. We tried to keep the ball as long as we could, creating more chances. We were lucky to do that in the first half and score from that."