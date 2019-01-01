Salah: I’m happy at Liverpool and VAR will win me more penalties

The Egyptian forward is settled at Anfield, enjoying life in England and looking forward to delivering more end product for the Reds

Mohamed Salah remains fully committed to life at Anfield, with the Egyptian declaring himself to be “happy at ”.

That will be music to the ears of Reds supporters everywhere.

Unwelcome speculation has surfaced around the 27-year-old at times, but there has so far been no substance to it.

That is because a two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner is tied to a long-term contract and settled in his current surroundings.

Salah has become a talismanic presence on Merseyside, the kind which wins instant support from the stands, and is not planning to take on a new challenge any time soon.

He told CNN: "I'm happy at Liverpool.

"I'm happy in the city - I love the fans and they love me. I'm happy at the club."

Salah is already off the mark for 2019-20 and has added another medal to his collection following a UEFA Super Cup win over .

He faces tougher challenges this season, though, with opponents marking him out as a considerable threat and the introduction of technology bringing Video Assistant Referees into the Premier League.

Some of Liverpool’s rivals have already been left cursing VAR and Salah admits he is not a fan.

He added: "I don't like it ... that's my answer, always. I don't like it. I love football how it is

"It's like that with the mistakes of the referee, with the aggression from the player sometimes.

"It's OK sometimes to protect the players from dangerous play. But OK, that's it, in my opinion, that could be the only reason that happened, just to protect the players.

"But for me, I accepted the football with the mistakes of the referee, mistakes of the player, I don't know, whatever. That's how the football gets more excited."

Salah can, however, see possible individual benefits to VAR as a man often on the receiving end of rough treatment.

He said: "More penalties for me, you will see that."

Spot-kicks could give Salah the chance to enhance his already impressive goalscoring figures with Liverpool, but he claims his main job is to create opportunities for others.

Article continues below

He added: "I'm not a striker, I play as a winger, so it's my job not just to score but to also assist, play with the midfield.

"I play on the wing which no one recommended. For a long time I didn't play as a number nine.

"I'm comfortable with that. It's not my first job. Like, the number one his job is only to score but as a winger it's not just to score, it's to give assists ... and play with the team. I'll do a lot of things to defend."