Salah, Gerrard & Liverpool's all-time Champions League top scorers

Liverpool, having previously savoured four European Cup triumphs, did not compete on a Champions League stage for the first time until 2001-02.

They have been regulars in elite continental competition since then, claiming two more crowns along the way, with some iconic names at Anfield helping the Reds to remain fiercely competitive.

Some superstar performers have enjoyed many memorable moments under the brightest of spotlights – including legendary captains and prolific frontmen – but who has hit the back of the net on the most occasions? GOAL takes a look…

Who are Liverpool’s all-time Champions League top scorers?

Liverpool entered the Champions League at the third qualifying round in August 2001, with former England international striker Emile Heskey registering their first goal in a 5-0 win away at Finnish side Haka.

Steven Gerrard, who was a starry-eyed youngster at the time but a man destined to become one of the Reds’ greatest ever skippers, found the target for the first time in a clash with Dynamo Kyiv in October 2021.

He went on to produce many inspirational European performances, but Liverpool did endure a notable dip between 2010-11 and 2016-17 as they made the Champions League just once.

Getty

They burst back onto the scene in style after that wobble, with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane becoming talismanic figures for a team managed by Jurgen Klopp.

Egyptian star Salah hit his first European goal for the club in a play-off round clash with Hoffenheim in August 2017, with Mane breaking his duck in a thrilling 3-3 group-stage draw with Sevilla a few months later.

Both have been models of consistency since then, with Salah topping the all-time Champions League goal chart on Merseyside as he continues to add to an impressive tally in the present.

Rank Player Goals 1 Mohamed Salah 34 2 Steven Gerrard 30 3 Sadio Mane 21 4 Roberto Firmino 19 5 Dirk Kuyt 12 6 Peter Crouch 11 7 Luis Garcia 10 8 Michael Owen 9 9 Fernando Torres 8 =10 Ryan Babel 7 =10 Djibril Cisse 7

Table correct at time of writing on 08/03/2022

A few stars currently on the books at Anfield sit just outside the top 10 and could break into that pack if Klopp oversees another run towards continental glory in 2021-22.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has five Champions League goals to his name, as does Diogo Jota – with the Portuguese enjoying a stunning start to his time with the Reds.

Belgian forward Divock Origi has found the target on four occasions, with one of those efforts coming in the final of 2019.

How many times have Liverpool won the Champions League?

📆 #OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣5️⃣



The Miracle of Istanbul 🙌



⚽ Maldini 1'

⚽ Crespo 39'

⚽ Crespo 44'

⚽ Gerrard 54'

⚽ Smicer 56'

⚽ Alonso 60'



Liverpool win 3-2 on penalties 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5GZWVj3cid — GOAL (@goal) May 25, 2020

As the dominant force in English football throughout the 1970s and 80s, Liverpool enjoyed considerable success at home and abroad during that period.

They won the European Cup for the first time in 1977, and went back-to-back in the following campaign.

The legendary Bob Paisley oversaw a third triumph in 1981, before a coaching baton was passed to Joe Fagan and he delivered again in 1984.

It would be another 21 years before Liverpool conquered the continent again, but they did so in dramatic fashion under the guidance of Rafa Benitez in 2005.

Article continues below

Having trailed AC Milan 3-0 at half-time in a thrilling final, the Reds hit back in style to complete the ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ in a penalty shootout.

Two runners-up finishes were taken in after that, before Klopp returned Liverpool to the winners’ enclosure in 2019 by seeing off Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0 at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Year Competition Final result Venue 1977 European Cup 3-1 vs Borussia Monchengladbach Stadio Olimpico, Rome 1978 European Cup 1-0 vs Club Brugge Wembley, London 1981 European Cup 1-0 vs Real Madrid Parc des Princes, Paris 1984 European Cup 1-1 (4-2 on pens) vs Roma Stadio Olimpico, Rome 2005 Champions League 3-3 (3-2 on pens) vs AC Milan Ataturk Stadium, Istanbul 2019 Champions League 2-0 vs Tottenham Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

Table correct at time of writing on 08/03/2022