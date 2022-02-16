Salah equals Crouch's feat with goal in Liverpool win over Inter Milan

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has become the second player to score against both AC Milan and Inter Milan in the same Uefa Champions League season.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year scored Liverpool's second goal in their 2-0 victory over Inter on Wednesday, eight minutes after Roberto Firmino opened the scoring in the 75th minute.

He is the second player ever to score against the two Milan teams in a single Champions League campaign after Peter Crouch achieved the feat for Tottenham Hotspur in the 2010-11 season.

During the group stage, Salah scored against AC Milan both at Anfield and at the San Siro Stadium.

The 29-year-old now has a tally of eight goals in seven Champions League matches so far this term and he has scored in each of his last eight away games in the competition, second-longest ever after Cristiano Ronaldo's record of back-to-back goals in 12 appearances between 2013 to 2015.

Wednesday’s outing was Salah’s 50th Champions League appearance for Liverpool and he has a total of 33 goals to his name with 10 assists registered.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side are enjoying a perfect run in the elite European tournament this season having won all seven of their games so far.

Salah, who is currently the Premier League's top scorer with 16 goals, played the entire duration while Senegal's Sadio Mane was replaced on the hour-mark and Guinea's Naby Keita came on for the final 30 minutes.

Before the return fixture against Inter Milan on March 8, the African stars will hope to help Liverpool extend their 10-game unbeaten run when they host Norwich City for a Premier League game on February 19.