The former Reds defender calls on the club to do everything in their means to tie down the Egyptian forward to a new deal

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool risk losing “world class’ Mohamed Salah if they don’t move with speed and tie him with a new contract.

The 29-year-old Egypt international, who has less than two years left on his contract, continued with his fine form for the Reds after he set up a goal for Senegal forward Sadio Mane and scored in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

His goal against City was his sixth of the campaign in the Premier League and according to former Liverpool player Carragher, Salah is performing at a higher level than anyone else in Europe right now and Liverpool must tie him down to a new contract or risk losing him.

“I don't think there's anyone playing better in the world or in Europe at the moment," Carragher said on Sky Sports. “His record at the start of this season has been absolutely outstanding.

“You can never really question him for what he's done at Liverpool - if at all - but right now is as probably as sharp and as good as I've ever seen him.

“His finish was world-class and he is world-class.

“I said this over the last couple of weeks - he is one of the greatest players to play for Liverpool. The club have lost Roger Hunt in the last few days, one of the greatest goalscorers the club has ever seen.

“Mo Salah is one of them, in terms of Ian Rush, Roger Hunt... Mo Salah is up there. He goes into a Liverpool greatest XI.

“You think of the greatest players Liverpool have had - he goes on that right side, there's absolutely no doubt about it.

“I know the situation Liverpool are in. They don't have the finances of Manchester City when you think of the wages they give out. But right now, Salah is playing as well as anyone in European football.

“Liverpool cannot afford to let his contract situation drag on, with the threat they could lose him in the next two years. This is a guy who really looks after himself, and you can see that when he takes his top off when he scores a goal.

“I'm not saying he's going to be like Cristiano Ronaldo when he's 35 or 36, still topping the goalscoring charts, but I think this lad's got a lot in him as he goes into his 30s.

“It's imperative that at his peak he's still scoring goals in the red shirt of Liverpool.”

At the start of the new season, Liverpool agreed on new deals with defender Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Fabinho.