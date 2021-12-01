Salah makes a mockery of Ballon d'Or ranking in Liverpool's derby demolition of Everton

Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Match Statistics

Next time you hear someone say the form book goes out the window in a derby match, you can tell them to be quiet.

It certainly didn’t here. All of Everton’s pre-match fears were realised, as Liverpool showed them that yes, there are indeed levels to this game.

Another game, another masterclass from Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian scoring twice as his side recorded a 4-1 win at Goodison which could and should have been even more comprehensive.

He’s the seventh-best player in the world, according to the Ballon d’Or voting. Nice joke. If there’s anyone better than Salah right now, then they’re keeping themselves well hidden.

That’s 19 goals this season in all competitions, and the Christmas decorations have only just gone up.

He got 44 in his first, record-breaking year on Merseyside; playing like this, he really could smash that total this time around.

He was backed up ably here. Jordan Henderson, Liverpool’s skipper, was magnificent, scoring the first goal and setting up the second. A captain’s performance, if ever there was one.

Diogo Jota rounded off the scoring, and with a goal of elite class too, and at that point the home fans began to stream for the exits.

Find another sport for Mohamed Salah.



Football is too easy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PFRyQRhIIU — GOAL (@goal) December 1, 2021

“You’re gonna boo in a minute,” came the taunts from the away end. They were right. The final whistle drew a loud chorus from those who had punished themselves by staying.

In the director’s box Bill Kenwright, the Everton chairman, and Marcel Brands, the director of football, were berated by supporters.

“Get him f***ing out of this club,” yelled one, then two, then more. “Write this in your report,” protested another. “This club is a joke, from top to bottom.”

Liverpool fans loved it, of course. “Rafa’s at the wheel,” they sang, echoing their taunting of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford last month.

Solskjaer has been sacked since the Reds humiliated him, and it would be a surprise, to say the least, if Rafa Benitez was not following him to the Job Centre soon.

His side, now without a win in eight games, were simply no match for an opponent that was sharper, quicker, more controlled and blessed with far greater quality in every single department.

Liverpool led by two inside 19 minutes, and it could have been five. Joel Matip and Salah had already missed chances by the time Henderson steered them ahead on nine minutes, a sumptuous left-foot finish from Andy Robertson’s pull-back.

Salah made it 2-0, racing onto Henderson’s pass and opening up his body to finish sublimely past Jordan Pickford on the run.

Some Everton fans rose from their seats at that point, and you could understand why. Liverpool looked rampant.

This picture is 𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗗 🥶 pic.twitter.com/LD76IuxcV1 — GOAL (@goal) December 1, 2021

They let the hosts back in before half-time though, Demarai Gray left alone to beat Alisson from Richarlison’s fine pass. From nowhere, a lifeline. Goodison, at last, directed its passion in a positive manner.

Liverpool, though, had extra gears, and they used them ruthlessly.

Nineteen minutes into the second half Seamus Coleman, the Everton captain, dallied on the ball and let in Salah, who ran away from the Irishman before slipping the ball past Pickford.

Coleman beat the floor in frustration, as Salah celebrated in front of a jubilant away end.

There was more to come, Jota spinning sharply to blast past Pickford 11 minutes from time, and had Liverpool been a little less charitable the scoreline could have been even more embarrassing.

As it was, four will do, to go with the five they scored at Old Trafford earlier in the season.

Article continues below

These are halcyon days for those Liverpool fans, some of whom invaded the pitch at the full-time whistle, hoping to nab one of their heroes’ shirts.

Nothing doing. Salah & Co made their way to the dressing room. Jurgen Klopp, grinning from ear to ear, delivered his trademark fist pumps; one, two, three.

His side, meanwhile, delivered their very own Fab Four on a night to remember for the travelling Kop.