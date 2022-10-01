Salah assists as Liverpool drop points at home against Brighton & Hove Albion

Mohamed Salah gets third assist this season but Leandro Trossard hat-trick ensures Brighton, Liverpool draw at Anfield.

Trossard scored hat-trick to deny Liverpool win

Salah managed five shots

He provided an assist for Firmino

WHAT HAPPENED: The hosts, surprisingly, were 2-0 down within the first 20 minutes in front of their fans at Anfield courtesy of Leandro Trossard. The Egypt international, who had been denied in the 14th minute by the goalkeeper, then had a massive opportunity to pull one goal back after half an hour but, again, Robert Sanchez made a great save.

Three minutes later, the Pharaohs' captain displayed a great vision to set up Roberto Firmino for the team's first goal.

The Brazilian got a brace in the game with Adam Webster turning the ball into his own net, but it ended 3-3 as Trossard completed his hat-trick late into the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old attacker has now been directly involved in five Premier League goals for his team. He has found the back of the net twice and provided three assists in the seven English top-tier matches.

On Saturday, Salah managed five shots, with two on target. He made one key pass and completed 80% of his passes and as a result, he was rated 6.46 by whoscored.com.

The Reds are now placed ninth on the table with 10 points, 11 less than leaders Arsenal who have played a game more.

THE VERDICT: Despite not getting on the scoresheet this weekend, Salah scored a brace against Libya in an international friendly. Being directly involved in three goals - in the last two matches for club and country, is a massive boost for Klopp who has vital two matches coming within a week.

However, the Reds have to be wary of their defensive frailties having conceded eight goals in the last three matches across all competitions.

DO YOU KNOW: Arsenal's Andrey Arshavin and South African Peter Ndlovu are the other two players who have scored a Premier League hat-trick at Anfield?

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH AND LIVERPOOL? The Reds will host Rangers in the Uefa Champions League assignment at Anfield before making a trip to table toppers Arsenal next weekend in the Premier League outing.