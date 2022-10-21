Ex-Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves insists Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is still a quality player and will start scoring goals soon.

Salah not scoring many Premier League goals this season

Hargreaves suggests no cause for alarm with form

Compares the situation with Ronaldo at Man United

WHAT HAPPENED: The Egypt captain has had a tough start to the ongoing 2022/23 Premier League campaign, struggling to score goals regularly.

In the 10 matches played, he has scored three and provided as many assists, which are way below his standards if the past seasons are anything to go by. However, according to the former Manchester United midfielder, Salah is still one of the best in English football, and even great players like Cristiano Ronaldo sometimes have goal droughts.

WHAT HE SAID: “[Salah's ability] never went anywhere!” Hargreaves told Premier League Matchday Live as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“It was a slow start and sometimes the numbers dry up, even for the great ones. See that even with [Cristiano] Ronaldo this season. Look, Mo Salah is one of the best players in this league by a country mile. He’s a joy to watch, he can play everywhere.

"This guy is one of the greats and the goals will come toward the end of the season. You can guarantee that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old Salah has scored four goals in his last three matches across all competitions.

It is a welcome sign for the Reds who are aiming at moving up on the table after a slow start to the season.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT: Salah is expected to feature this weekend when Liverpool play Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.