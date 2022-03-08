Salah and Mane: Liverpool are preparing for life without the duo - Mills

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills believes Liverpool have already started preparing for life without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The duo has been phenomenal for the Reds in the recent seasons, helping them win the Champions League and the Premier League among other trophies. However, their respective contracts are set to expire in 2023 and so far nothing has been agreed on the same.

Recently, the Jurgen Klopp-led team acquired the services of Luis Diaz from FC Porto and the 44-year-old insists the club is preparing for the future.

"What Liverpool have done with their transfer policy and the players they have brought in is prepare for what is after Mane, what is after Mo Salah," Mills told Football Insider.

"With the signings they have brought in, you can understand it. Luis Diaz looks a real player with out-and-out quality. He can play through the middle and off either wing.

"It is good recruitment and good planning from Liverpool, looking at the long-term."

The ex-England international went on to state that regardless of what happens in the near future, the key duo will still leave Anfield and it is good the team is putting things in place early.

"Mane and Salah are not going to go on forever," Mills, who turned out for the Three Lions 19 times, continued.

"There will come a point where they will have to be replaced, for whatever reason, and that might be in 18 months' time or it could be in two or three years' time.

"They are putting things into place now to combat that. For whatever reason, if Mane is not happy and wants to move on, so be it. He could now go, for sure."

Liverpool are set to rely on the two players on Tuesday night as they host Inter Milan in the second round of the Champions League round of 16. The English side won the initial meeting at San Siro 2-0.