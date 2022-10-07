Salah a shadow of himself at Liverpool - Arsenal legend Petit

Former Arsenal player Emmanuel Petit discusses Mohamed Salah's form at Liverpool ahead of the two giants' Premier League clash on Sunday.

Egyptian has not started well this season

Something missing from Reds after Mane exit

Midfield doesn't control tempo anymore

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds will come up against Arsenal in their eighth fixture of the season at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Liverpool will head into the battle looking to end their two-match winless run in the top flight.

Since beating Newcastle United 2-1 on August 31, Liverpool have drawn their last two matches - 0-0 against Everton in the Merseyside derby and 3-3 against Brighton & Hove Albion.

WHAT DID PETIT SAY? The clash against Arsenal will come at a time when the 30-year-old Egypt international is also struggling with form in the league.

Petit, who won the double with the Gunners and the World Cup with France in 1998, believes the Pharaoh is not the same player currently while admitting the exit of Senegal star Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich was being felt at Anfield.

"There are so many weaknesses. There are so many things that are not working with Liverpool. There is something that’s broken with this team," the 52-year-old told Compare.bet.

"Mentally, they are not the same unit they have been for the last four or five years. Physically as well. I think with the fact Sadio [Mane] has gone, you can see something is missing up front as well.

"Salah is a shadow of himself at the moment. The midfield don’t control the tempo anymore, they are not playing with character and personality. And in defence, my god. So many individual and collective mistakes, easily avoidable mistakes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah, who scored 23 goals from 30 appearances last season, is yet to find the back of the net in the last five matches. So far in this season, he has scored two goals and chipped in with three assists.

He was last on target in the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on August 22 and he opened his season account against Fulham in a 2-2 draw on August 6.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? The Pharaoh will hope to end his poor run in front of goal when the Reds visit high-riding Arsenal on Sunday. Arsenal are currently topping the table with 21 points from eight matches.

They have only lost one match. Meanwhile, Liverpool are ninth on 10 points from seven matches. They have won two, drawn four and suffered one defeat.