Sakaja's Senate committee delivers 48-hour ultimatum to Sports CS Amina over summons

Senate standing committee on Labour and Social Welfare chairperson Johnson Sakaja has given a 48-hour ultimatum to the Cabinet Secretary of Sports, Amina Mohamed, to honour their summons.

Amina has not appeared before the parliamentary committee since she was summoned after she ordered an audit - through the Sports Registrar - on the accounts of the Football Kenya Federation.

Ultimatum

"I have given the CS 48 hours to respond to us, and thereafter I will give a directive on the matter. We shall know the next course of action. We will notify all the stakeholders," Sakaja is quoted as saying by Standard Sports.

Amina's ministry has been under the spotlight for the better part of the month, especially when she appointed an interim caretaker committee to run the functions of the FKF.

The installation of the normalisation committee saw Nick Mwendwa's administration consequently dissolved. The FA chief has also been arraigned in court to answer to charges of financial malpractices in a Nairobi Court.

He was released by Milimani Senior Principal Wandia Nyamu after he was granted a bond of Ksh7 million, with two sureties or a cash bail of Ksh4 million, as well as two contact persons.

Recently, Fifa asked the ministry to reinstate FKF's National Executive Committee as a long-lasting solution is sought.

The Zurich-based body offered to mediate the crisis pitting the government and the besieged federation against each other, although CS Amina is yet to answer to their demands expressed through a letter on Monday.

Fifa was categorical that they will not recognise the caretaker committee which they said is undoubtedly contrary to their principles which all our member associations, including FKF, are required to manage their affairs independently and without the influence of any third parties.

As the stand-off persists, the Aaron Ringera-led normalisation committee suspended the leagues for two weeks to allow a more coordinated way of running the competition under the new team.

Locally, Amina's action of shelving off the Mwendwa regime and the appointment of the interim body was welcomed by a number of stakeholders including clubs like AFC Leopards and Posta Rangers, former players and former FKF officials, including Mwendwa's predecessor, Sam Nyamweya.