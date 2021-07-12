‘Saka never takes penalties’ – Bolo demands Southgate apology after England defeat

The Three Lions failed to lift the Euro trophy after falling on penalties to Italy in the final staged at Wembley Stadium

Sally Bolo believes Bukayo Saka should not have been given the opportunity to take the final penalty during England’s defeat against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

The Three Lions failed to clinch the trophy on the final day despite a good run in the competition as they lost 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium.

The 19-year-old Arsenal player was among the players who missed from the spot for England - same as Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho - and Gareth Southgate's charges could only watch on as Italy celebrated a winning the title.

The decision to give Saka a chance to take the final penalty has left one Arsenal fan in Kenya, Bolo, demanding an apology from Southgate, insisting he had put too much responsibility on the young star.

“As a die-hard Arsenal supporter, I'm going to bed a sad girl,” Bolo, a former official of FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia wrote on her Facebook page after the final whistle.

“Bukayo [Saka] was the fifth penalty taker, and I'm still not sure why. He’s never taken one in his senior career, and it’s unjust to put so much responsibility on a 19-year-old.

"But he’s also the sort to never shirk responsibility, which is part of what makes him unique in the first place.

I pity these Young Players;only God knows what they are going through right now.I'm truly baffled as to why the EPL was at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter campaign,but now these fantastic players are being targeted by racists.Racism is very much alive and well in England!

“Gareth [Southgate] owes us [Arsenal Family an apology]! And those senior England players should be ashamed! They must develop some balls!”

Bolo has further condemned the racial abuse on social media aimed at Saka, Rashford, and Sancho after they failed to convert their penalties

“I pity these young players; only God knows what they are going through right now,” Bolo wrote on her Twitter handle.

“I'm truly baffled as to why the Premier League was at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter campaign, but now these fantastic players are being targeted by racists. Racism is very much alive and well in England!”

Already, the Football Association has condemned the act and said in a statement: "We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team."

"We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.

"We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore the government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real-life consequences.

"Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse."