'In Kenya it doesn't get bigger than Mathare United' - Saidi Musa

After signing for the Slum Boys, the teenager is now keen on emulating the likes of Jamal Mohammed, who made a mark with the club

Youngster Saidi Musa has stated turning out for Mathare United is a dream come true and he is keen to make his mark with the Slum Boys.

The teenager joined the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side in the February short transfer window from Uprising Youth FC.

It was a reward for the upcoming player who was also part of the Kenyan U17 national team, the Rising Stars.

"This is a dream come true," the 18-year-old Musa said as quoted by the club's social media outlets.

"In Kenya it doesn’t get any bigger than Mathare United, especially if you hail from where I am from, so obviously I am over the moon.

"I would like to thank coach [Ali] Salim and everyone here at the club for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to prove myself.

"I also have to thank coach Marques [from Uprising FC] whose mentorship has led me here and as well my former teammates. May they never lack."

The teenager was optimistic he will make a mark with the 2008 league champions like some of his predecessors who hailed from the same area.

"Mathare has been home to many players from California [street in Nairobi]; the coach is one," Musa continued.

"And so too is [Jamal Mohammed] who is an inspiration even though I am not old enough to vividly remember his playing days, I know that he is a football legend at this club and in the country.

"Our paths are somewhat alike in that we come from the same neighbourhood, are both midfielders and are part of the Slum Boys family. The only thing remaining now is for me to emulate his success on the pitch."

Article continues below

The former champions are placed 17th on the table with nine points from the 11 matches they have played. They have won two games, drawn three and lost six. They have scored 10 goals in the process and conceded 16.

The Slum Boys will be hosting Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday aiming at getting a positive result.

The Western-based side have lost back-to-back matches, against AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia. As a result, they are placed 13th on the log with 15 points.