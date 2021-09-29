SAFF Championship 2021: Sri Lanka squad list and fixtures

Take a look at the 23-member Sri Lanka squad that will play their trade in the SAFF Championship...

Sri Lankan national team coach Amir Alagic was overseeing the preparations of his team for the SAFF Championship 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They were supposed to fly to Qatar but due to visa problems, they had to change their destination to Saudi Arabia. They reached Maldives on Tuesday and will now undergo a three-day quarantine.

Edison Figurado was recalled to the national team after a few years, and Aman Faizer was also summoned after he missed out on the World Cup qualifiers against Lebanon and South Korea in June. Marvin Hamilton and Dillon De Silva will join the squad directly in Maldives from their respective outfits in England.

The Golden Army will play their opening match against Bangladesh on October 1 at the National Football Stadium in Male.

SRI LANKA NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD FOR SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP

Goalkeepers:

Sujan Perera

Prabath Ruwan Arunasiri

Kaveesh Fernando



Defenders:

Chamod Dilshan

Harsha Fernando

Sunil Roshan Appuhamy

Charitha Rathnayake

Duckson Puslas

Asikoor Rahuman

Midfielders:

Mohamed Musthaq

Mohamed Fazal

Marvin Hamilton,

Jude Supan

Chalana Chameera

Kavindu Ishan

Dillon De Silva

Edison Figurado

Aman Faizer



Forwards:

Ahamed Waseem Razeek

Mohamed Aakib

Supun Dananjaya Wijesinghe

Rifkhan Mohamed

Mohamed Shifan

SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: SRI LANKA NATIONAL TEAM FIXTURES