SAFF Championship 2021: India vs Sri Lanka - Which team has the younger squad?

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the group stage fixture of SAFF Championship 2021 on Thursday. Igor Stimac's team were held to a 1-1 draw by a 10-man Bangladesh in their opening fixture of the competition.Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are winless in the championship as they registered a loss each against Bangladesh (0-1) and Nepal (2-3).

Ahead of the crucial match, we take a look at the average age of the two squads.

Sri Lanka, who are ranked 205 in the world, have a older squad as compared to India, who are 107 in the latest FIFA rankings. India have a younger contingent when compared to Sri Lanka only in the goalkeeping and midfield department.

GOALKEEPERS

INDIA AGE SRI LANKA AGE Gurpreet Sandhu 29 Sujan Perera 29 Vishal Kaith 25 Prabath Ruwan Arunasiri 28 Dheeraj Singh 21 Kaveesh Fernando 26 Average Age 25 years Average Age 28 years

DEFENDERS

INDIA AGE SRI LANKA AGE Pritam Kotal 28 Chamod Dilshan 24 Rahul Bheke 30 Harsha Fernando 28 Chinglensana Singh 24 Sunil Roshan Appuhamy 28 Mandar Rao Dessai 29 Charitha Rathnayake 28 Subhasish Bose 26 Duckson Puslas 31 Seriton Fernandes 28 Asikoor Rahuman 27 Average Age 28 years Average Age 28 years

MIDFIELDERS

INDIA AGE SRI LANKA AGE Udanta Singh 25 Mohamed Musthaq 22 Brandon Fernandes 27 Mohamed Fazal 31 Lalengmawia 20 Marvin Hamilton 32 Anirudh Thapa 23 Jude Supan 23 Sahal Abdul Samad 24 Chalana Chameera 28 Glan Martins 27 Kavindu Ishan 28 Jeakson Singh 20 Dillon De Silva 19 Suresh Singh 21 Edison Figurado 31 Liston Colaco 22 Aman Faizer 31 Yasir Mohammad 23 ----- --- Average Age 23 years Average Age 27 years

FORWARDS

INDIA AGE SRI LANKA AGE Manvir Singh 25 Ahamed Waseem Razeek 27 Rahim Ali 21 Mohamed Aakib 21 Sunil Chhetri 37 Supun Dananjaya Wijesinghe 29 Farukh Choudhary 24 Rifkhan Mohamed 21 ----- --- Mohamed Shifan 23 Average Age 27 years Average Age 24 years

The average age of India squad: 26 years



The average age of Sri Lanka squad: 27 years