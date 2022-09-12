Sadiq: Adepoju believes Real Sociedad striker will return better after injury nightmare

Mutiu Adepoju believes Real Sociedad’s Umar Sadiq will bounce back after recovering from his anterior cruciate ligament rupture

WHAT HAPPENED? Sadiq was forced off injured during Sunday’s Spanish elite division clash between Real Sociedad and Getafe. He is now set to miss the rest of the 2022-23 campaign according to a statement released by his Spanish top-flight side.

WHAT THEY SAID: Adepoju while lamenting the gangling striker’s setback, is upbeat that the Nigeria international will bounce back better after recovery. He told GOAL: “This is unfortunate at a time when he has just joined Real Sociedad. This is a big blow for him and the club. They will definitely miss him but this is one of the things that happen in football and no one wishes any player to have this kind of injury. However, I know he will return better.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Sadiq sidelined, the former Almeria man has automatically been ruled out of the La Liga Golden Boot race. On the international scene, he is expected to miss Nigeria’s international friendly against 2019 Africa Cup of Nations winners Algeria.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Adepoju feels for Sadiq to return to his best, he will need to work very hard during rehabilitation as well as work on his psyche: “He has to be very strong so this won’t affect him. Also, he needs to work hard when he is back on his feet.

“As a former footballer, it is not a palatable experience seeing your teammates playing week in and week out, while you are down with an injury. It can destabilize one psychologically.”

“Real Sociedad will miss him and his presence is going to be felt because the club as it stands needs every player fit. Nevertheless, they just have to move on.”



It's bad news for Sadiq...



But a chance for Cho...



WHAT NEXT FOR REAL SOCIEDAD? The White and Blues host Omonia Nicosia at Anoeta Stadium in a Europa League fixture on Thursday, and are scheduled to welcome Espanyol in a league match three days later.