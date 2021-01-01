Sadio Mane: Senegal and Liverpool superstar’s rise to the top

One of the greatest African players of his generation, the Reds forward has never forgotten his origins

Premier League winner, Champions League winner, African Footballer of the Year, PFA Fans’ Player of the Year…Sadio Mane has a trophy haul and a resume that few players in the history of the game can match.

At Liverpool, he’s conquered both domestic and European football, while his career with the Senegal national side has taken him to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations and to a World Cup.

However, Mane’s road to the top has been a long and arduous one, and indeed, few players to have reached the pinnacle of the game have endured such hardship.

Mane’s journey has imbued within him qualities of humility and determination which have served—and continue to serve—him well during his ascent in the sport.

Right from the early days, the attacker made sacrifices and other tough decisions to give himself the best chance of success. He played barefoot as he honed his craft, and didn’t have the education that he would have benefited from had he been born elsewhere in the world.

Unlike other figures explored in this list, Mane also didn’t benefit from the mentorship of his father following the latter’s death when the Reds forward was just seven.

He recounted the day his father passed away to The Guardian in 2020.

“We were about to play on the field when a cousin approached me and said: ‘Sadio, your father passed away.’ I replied: ‘Oh really? He’s joking …’ I couldn’t really understand it,” the Senegal superstar began.

“Before he passed away, he had this kind of sickness for weeks,” he added. “We brought him some traditional medicine and it kept him calm for three or four months. The sickness came back but this time the medicine didn’t work and because there was no hospital in Bambali they had to take him to the next village to see if they could save his life…but it was not the case.

“When I was young my dad was always saying how proud he was of me,” Mane continued. “He was a man with a big heart. When he died, it had a big impact on me and the rest of my family. I said to myself: ‘Now I have to do my best to help my mother.’ That’s a hard thing to deal with when you are so young.”

Having been raised in rural Senegal, there’s a tale that he once hitch-hiked just under 400kms—from his home village of Bambali to the capital Dakar—for the opportunity to trial for the prestigious Generation Foot.

“It was tough because I didn’t have anyone behind me to push me to achieve my dream,” he recalled, “but I never stopped dreaming.

“It was really brave to leave my family in the village and go to Dakar but I knew that I could be successful. After that, my family started to take it more seriously and knew that I didn’t want to do anything else. They knew they had no choice so they helped me.”

After making the move to Europe, with French side Metz, he was lauded for his character and his humble attitude to the start of his career—despite his immense talent.

After starring in France, he was snapped up by Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg, for whom he scored 45 goals in 87 games during title-winning campaigns in the Bundesliga.

From here he moved to Southampton for a fee of just under £12 million, and already, it was clear, that the sacrifices of his youth were paying off.

Even after moving to Liverpool for a £34 million fee, Mane had to answer the doubters; could he repay Jurgen Klopp’s faith—not to mention the transfer fee—and could he step up to the demands of one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

In truth, the early days at Liverpool weren’t an overwhelming success; he had injury problems, lost momentum after departing for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, and also faced disciplinary issues after a collision with Ederson during a bout with Manchester City.

However, the successes have surely followed.

Alongside Mohamed Salah, Mane was influential as Liverpool won the Champions League and Premier League in back-to-back seasons, and he was also the Golden Boot winner as the Reds missed out in 2018-19.

As well as endearing himself to Liverpool fans on the field with his exceptional displays, Mane’s attitude, personality and behaviour outside the sport have also earned him plaudits off the pitch as well.

After his tough route to the top, and the hardships he had to face on the way, he’s remained acutely aware of his social responsibilities, and remains a warm and thoughtful individual when it comes to engaging with supporters.

During his career, the forward has invested over a quarter of a million dollars in building a school in his homeland, while he has also contributed a sports ground and a hospital.

“Why would I want 10 Ferraris, 20 diamond watches, or two planes?” he once asked journalists. “What will these objects do for me and for the world?

“I was hungry, and I had to work in the field; I survived hard times, played football barefooted, I did not have an education and many other things, but today with what I earn thanks to football, I can help my people.

“I built schools, a stadium, we provide clothes, shoes, food for people who are in extreme poverty,” he continued. “In addition, I give 70 euros per month to all people in a very poor region of Senegal which contributes to their family economy.

“I do not need to display luxury cars, luxury homes, trips and even planes. I prefer that my people receive a little of what life has given me.”

Certainly, he has helped to shatter the stereotype of the pampered modern footballer, with regular donations—both money and sports gear—to his homeland testament to his conscious.

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, he’s stepped up, donating over £40,000 to health services back in his homeland.