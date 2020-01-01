Sad state of affairs as NSL's Nairobi Stima send home players, technical bench

Mombasa-based Coast Stima manages to secure new sponsor after the exit of KPLC

National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi Stima have cancelled the contracts of all their players and technical bench after the main sponsor Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) withdrew.

The power company announced in June it will not be sponsoring sporting activities. Kenyan Premier League ( ) side , their NSL counterparts Nairobi Stima and Coast Stima were affected.

"We have received our contract termination letters effective July 1," a senior player from the club told Goal on Monday.

"We were told the team has no money to sustain our services and we have no option but to accept the decision and move on. We hope that we will get new teams and develop our career."

When reached for comment, club chairman Johnstone Sakwa admits it is hurting but there might be light at the end of the tunnel.

"I do not want to comment much about the contract termination and employment since that is the Human Resource Department's work," Sakwa told Goal on Monday.

"However, we have a meeting lined up on the way forward. KPLC have been supporting us since 2000 and to be honest, they have helped us a lot. It is unfortunate things are happening like these.

"The company could not sustain us considering currently there are no games ongoing. But on Wednesday, I will have a clear way forward, for today [Monday], it is enough."

While Western Stima and Nairobi Stima are in the dark over their future, Coast Stima are close to unveiling their new sponsor. The Mombasa based side has managed to secure another investor who will be revealed soon.

"It is early to disclose our new shirt sponsors as we are in the final stages of sealing the deal before making the official announcement," club Chairman David Opiyo told the Standard.

"We had foreseen the termination of the sponsorship and decided to move faster to avoid being caught unawares ."

The administrator went on to confirm the players are training well, and the team is keen on getting promoted to the top-tier.

"The players have been training in small groups under the close watch of the technical bench and we hope to bring the players together once the government declares the pandemic is under control.

"Our focus is to win the Super League and qualify for the 2021/22 Kenyan Premier League."