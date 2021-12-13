'Sad I will not be with Tusker again - Ulinzi Stars-bound Muchiri

Kenya international Boniface Muchiri is sad to have left Tusker FC, who moulded him into the player he is.

The 25-year-old played his last match for the Brewers on Sunday against Sofapaka in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League outing that ended goalless.

Muchiri, who has been with the reigning league champions since 2017 after joining from Sony Sugar, went on to explain his feelings after ending his time with the Ruaraka-based charges.

'Matano has built me'

"It is sad that I will not be with Tusker again. It is a team I have been with for a long time [and] has become like a family to me," Muchiri told Nation.

"Tusker has moulded me into who I am today. When it comes to football matters, I thank coach [Robert] Matano because he has built me both physically and mentally.

"He has shown me how to play football for business and titles. I am so happy to have played under him because he has also been like a parent to me. Apart from football, he would create time just to give us life tips. He is a man that if you listen too then you can achieve a lot in life."

'I could not turn down the KDF offer'

Muchiri was recently approached by Ulinzi Stars, and he could not turn down a chance to work with the military side. He has explained why he chose to accept a job with the Kenya Defence Forces.

"I am happy I gave 100 percent while with [Tusker FC]. There were times of lows and ups, but I am grateful for everything that we achieved," Muchiri added.

Article continues below

"Football is a short career while for some of us, we are responsible for taking care of our parents and siblings back at home. This calls for planning well and if KDF comes and promises you a job if you play for them, it is an offer you cannot turn down. There are many benefits you will get there, so it is a decision I did not hesitate in making."

The winger is expected to make a return to competitive football after finishing his military training in six-months' time.