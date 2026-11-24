Sabah FK vs Barcelona Champions League preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

Barcelona travel to Azerbaijan on Wednesday to face Sabah FK at the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu in the Champions League. It is a long trip for Hansi Flick's side, who arrive straight from a dramatic win at Camp Nou. Kickoff here is on Wednesday, 25 November at 13:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Sabah have struggled on UCL debut

Sabah sit 31st in the league phase table and have found results hard to come by in Europe. They were beaten 4-1 by Viking earlier this month, and Valdas Dambrauskas will know his team face a far stronger opponent this time. Domestically, Sabah thrashed Sumqayit 5-1 on 20 November in the Azerbaijani Premier League to snap a five-game winless streak across all competitions.

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Barcelona games generally guarantee goals

Barcelona are fifth in the standings and in strong form. They came from two goals down inside the opening seven minutes to beat Villarreal 3-2 on Sunday, scoring three times in a ten-minute spell after the break to keep their healthy position at the summit of LaLiga. That win kept the Spanish champions three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table with a near-flawless run of 12 wins from 13 league games this season. Their only recent defeat came in the 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in late October.

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Key stats & injury news

Lamine Yamal misses the match for Barca with a minor ankle issue but will return at the weekend in LaLiga.

Every one of Barca's last 10 matches across all competitions produced over 2.5 goals, and the same can be said for 14 of their last 16 in the UCL.

Likely XIs

Sabah (4-2-3-1): Pokatilov; Zedadka, Solvet, McCarthy, Puchacz; Rakhmonaliev, Lepinjica; Nwachukwu, Khaybulaev, Simic; Mbina.

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Garcia; Farinas, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Gavi, Pedri; Raphinha, Lopez, Gordon; Jesus.

Team news & squads