Saad picks players AFC Leopards must retain to win KPL & return to Caf Champions League

The former Thika United star believes Ingwe have enough talent who can achieve a lot

AFC attacking midfielder Musa Saad has picked the players who must be kept if the club wants to fight and win the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

AFC Leopards last won the title in 1998 and Saad says should the nine players he identified remain for the foreseeable future, victory can be achieved.

Saad named young players who were mostly signed last year by Ingwe as the ones capable of delivering the title back at the Den.

More teams

“AFC Leopards have incredible talents. There are very talented players at the club and if the club can keep them, we are bound to be successful,” Saad told the club's Online TV.

“Collins Shichenje, Vincent Oburu, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Omar Somobwana, Said Tsuma, Maurice Sunguti, Daniel Msamali and Boniface Mukhekhe are the players with huge potential for AFC Leopards.

“That is the crop of players if they are maintained together for two to three seasons, we can lift the league title easily. I can assure that.”

The attacking midfielder also said the fans need to play their part as the players fight to ensure the league title is won so as to earn a Caf slot in the coming seasons.

“It has also been a long time since AFC Leopards took part in the Champions League but with that kind of players that is achievable,” he added.

“We have got the squad, we have a good technical bench and an office that has shown their willingness to help players.

“We only need fans to push us as we try to achieve our targets.

“We will have a deadly squad especially if the other external factors are settled. I believe everyone there is capable and have great potential.”

Meanwhile, the former Thika United star picked Paul Were as the best ever player to don the blue jersey of AFC Leopards. Saad further stated his respect for Tom Juma, the current cub official, for what he did during his playing time.

Article continues below

"[Paul] Were is my all-time best player for AFC Leopards. I met him at AFC Leopards and after little interaction, I was satisfied by his abilities and talent," he concluded.

“It could have been great if I had played alongside our team manager [Tom] Juma. At times when we train together, you can just see how good he was during his time.”

Saad joined AFC Leopards on July 2018 from Thika United, who had suffered relegation.