Ryan Mmaee: Moroccan at the double in AEL Limassol’s Cypriot Cup triumph

The 22-year-old was on target twice as AEL continued their title defence with a convincing win against the second division outfit

Ryan Mmaee got two goals as AEL Limassol defeated Alki Oroklinis 5-1 in Wednesday’s second-round first leg clash of the Cypriot Cup.

In the six-goal thriller, the international got a second-half brace to inspire Dusan Kerkez’s men to a convincing triumph at the Ammochostos Stadium.

Defender Boris Godal put AEL ahead after nine minutes before Stylianos Panteli made it two goals nine minutes later.

’s Rui Valente reduced the deficit for the hosts in the 28th minute as the score stood at 2-1 in favour of the reigning champions at half time.

Mmaee came into the party and scored after 59 minutes from the penalty spot with Andre Teixeira taking the game beyond the reach of the Immortal with a fourth goal.

The Belgian-Moroccan completed his double with three minutes left to play.

With this victory, AEL Limassol take a four-goal advantage to the return leg billed for January 15 at Tsirion Stadium.

In a very parched debut season for the Cypriot following his move from ’s Aarhus Gymnastikforening, Mmaee boasts three goals for Kerkez’s side.

He would be hoping to increase his goal tally when AEL host Nea Salamis in Saturday’s First Division encounter. With 23 points from 15 outings, they sit fifth in the 12-team log.