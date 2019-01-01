Rwandan Casa Mbungo appointed the new coach at struggling AFC Leopards

The former Kiyovu coach will take over at the Den to replace Serbian Marko Vasiljevic, who resigned after losing to Bandari

AFC Leopards have appointed Rwandan Casa Mbungo to handle the side.

As exclusively revealed by Goal, Mbungo will take over at the Den to replace Serbian Marko Vasiljevic, who quit after the team lost to Bandari on Sunday,

The club have confirmed the arrival of Mbungo in a statement; “AFC Leopards has appointed Rwandese Andre Casa Mbungo as our new coach on a one-and-a-half-year deal. Andre replaces Marko Vasiljevic, who resigned on Monday.”

This comes hours after former coach Dennis Kitambi turned down the offer to return to the Den for another stint. The Tanzanian is currently in Bangladesh and was approached to return after the resignation of Marko Vasiljevic.

Vasiljevic’s job was hanging on a thin thread following a series of poor results and was summoned after the 1-0 defeat to KCB a few weeks ago, where he was served with a warning.

Mbungo, who also handled Rwandan top-flight side Kiyovu, has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal.

While in Rwanda, Mbungo has won two Peace Cup (domestic cup titles) and is remembered for tutoring strikers Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Mustapha, who are currently turning out for Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

Mbungo's Kiyovu topped the league standings in Rwanda for the better part of the 2017/2018 league season before settling for third place.