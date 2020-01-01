Rwanda jet out in search of maiden Afcon qualifying win vs Cape Verde

Amavubi will face the islanders for a Group F encounter on Thursday before a reverse fixture four days later in Kigali

Rwanda have left for Praia where they will engage Cape Verde in an African Cup of Nations qualifier on November 12 at the National Stadium.

Head coach Vincent Mashami named a 23-man squad that will be charged with getting the first win for the East African country in the third qualifier of Group F.

Mashami named Simba SC’s striker Meddie Kagere, who had been sidelined by an injury, but the star may be involved after he had started light training when he joined the national team last week.

The coach warned that his players must be cautious enough when they will tackle the Atlantic island nation.

“We know the kind of opponent we are playing, we will have to be very cautious since this game gives us a chance to overtake them with victory in Praia,” Mashami told Ferwafa website after picking the team.

“It’s a very tough task at hand considering most of our players have not played a single competitive game in over seven months but we’ll give it our best shot.”

Mashami picked five players from APR even though they joined the camp late because they had been given permission to remain with the league champions, who are preparing for Caf participation.

The Amavubi are yet to get a point in their group having lost 2-0 in the first qualifier against Mozambique and went down 1-0 against . On the other hand, Cape Verde are third having drawn against Cameroon and Mozambique.

According to Ferwafa, Djihada Bizimana and Yannick Mukunzi link up with the squad in Praia.

Rwanda will then host the islanders on November 17 at the Kigali Stadium for the return qualifier.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Yves Kimenyi (Kiyovu), Olivier Kwizera (Rayon), Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali).

Defenders: Thierry Manzi (APR), Abdul Rwatubyaye (Switchbacks, USA), Fitina Ombolenga (APR), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (APR), Eric Rutanga (Police), Ange Mutsinzi (APR), Aimable Nsabimana (Police) and Hervé Rugwiro (Rayon).

Midfielders: Djihad Bizimana (Beveren, ), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens, ), Haruna Niyonzima (Yanga, ), Kevin Muhire (El Gaish, Misiri), Ally Niyonzima (Azam, Tanzania), Dominique-Savio Nshuti (Police), Djabel Manishimwe (APR) and Steve Rubanguka (Karaiskakis, Greece).

Strikers: Meddie Kagere (Simba, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR), Muhadjiri Hakizimana (AS Kigali) and Osée Iyabivuze (Police).