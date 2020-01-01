Rwanda, Eritrea pull out as TFF settles for Arusha to host Cecafa U20 Championship

The local federation have confirmed venues for the U20 regional tournament which will kick off on November 20

The Football Federation (TFF) has picked Arusha as the town to stage the Cecafa U20 Championship.

TFF president Wallace Karia has confirmed the tournament, which was earlier scheduled to be hosted by Sudan, will now be held in Tanzania, with matches being played at Karatu, Manyara, and Arusha town.

According to Wallace Karia, the tournament will kick off on November 20 and will run until December 2, with nine nations taking part.

Rwanda and Eritrea are the only member countries that will not take part in the competition after pulling out at the eleventh hour.

“We have settled for Arusha to stage the tournament and this is after Sudan withdrew from hosting the same,” Karia told reporters in Dar es Salaam.

“We will have nine countries taking part but I want to confirm Rwanda and Eritrea have pulled out owing to various reasons and will not grace the competition, we hope we will have a good tournament as it will give the young players a chance to showcase their talent.”

Meanwhile, the U20 national team, the Rising Stars, started residential training for the tournament on Tuesday at the Kenya School of Government with, both the team and the members of their technical bench undergoing the mandatory Covid-19 tests ahead of the regional junior tournament.

The team has been in non-residential training and is set to play a friendly match against AFC on Wednesday before they leave for the showpiece early on Friday.

Kenya has been pooled in Group C of the tournament that will run from Sunday, November 22, to Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Arusha.

Group Stage fixtures: Tanzania vs Djibouti (Sunday, November 22, 2020, Black Rhino Academy, 16:00), Djibouti vs Somalia (Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Black Rhino Academy, 16:00), Somalia vs Tanzania (Thursday, November 26, 2020, Black Rhino Academy, 16:00), South Sudan vs (Monday, November 23, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 16:00), Uganda vs Burundi (Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 13:00, Burundi vs South Sudan (Friday, November 27, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 16:00), Ethiopia vs Kenya (Monday, November 23, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 13:00), Sudan vs Ethiopia (Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 16:00) and Kenya vs Sudan Friday, November 27, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 13:00).