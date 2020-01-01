Ruto replaces Hassan as new Bandari chairman

The Dockers have made changes in an effort to help the club avoid dropping further down in the league

William Ruto has been appointed chairman for struggling Kenyan Premier League ( ) side .

Ruto, serves as General Manager of Operations for Ports Authority (KPA), who are the parent club, and takes over from Musa Hassan. Ruto takes the rein at the coastal club from Hassan who was Kenya Ferry Services' Managing Director.

The changes, according to KPA's Managing Director, has been necessitated by the recent slump in form witnessed at the FKF champions.

“Following the performance of the KPA-sponsored Bandari Football Club, and the same has been wanting in the recent past, it’s the desire of the KPA family that the gains in performance posted by the club in the earlier part of the season are sustained for the future,” Ruto's letter of appointment by Manduku and seen by Goal read.

“This can only be achieved in an environment where the club activities are well managed and the players get motivated to maintain a high-performance level. In this respect, I'm convinced that it is time that I introduce changes in the management of the club.

“In this regard, therefore, I appoint William Kipkemboi Ruto as chairman with immediate effect.”

Ruto is expected to help turn around the fortunes of Bandari who finished second in the 2018 and the 2018/19 seasons.

This is the second high-profile change Bandari are making after coach Bernard Mwalala's resignation as head coach in mid-January. Twahir Muhiddin, who was serving as the Sports Director, was appointed to steer the club on an interim basis.

The Dockers are 11th with 16 points from 17 matches. They have won four matches and drawn the same number of matches while losses stand at nine so far.