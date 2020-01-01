Ruto: Deputy President challenges Harambee Stars ahead of Comoros tie

The East African nation have not yet won any games in Group G, managing identical 1-1 draws in the three games played

Deputy President William Ruto has challenged the Harambee Stars to defeat Comoros at Moroni and come home with maximum points.

The two teams settled for a 1-1 at Kasarani on Wednesday in Group G of the 2021 qualifiers.

M'changama Youssouf put Comoros ahead from a free-kick but Masoud Juma equalised for the Harambee Stars in the second half after the visitors had been reduced to 10 men.

More teams

"We understand it was a tough game for you but you have given the best despite the challenges involved," Ruto told the players ahead of their Saturday departure to the Southeastern coast of Africa.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"As Kenya, we are confident you will go to Comoros and beat them. I am confident, from what I have seen here, there is a high chance of coming back home with a win."

The 53-year-old went on to give the national team Ksh 1 million to motivate them, promising more if the team performs well in the campaign.

"This [money] is meant for your dinner, but we will further appreciate you if you give us a positive outcome on Sunday," Ruto continued.

"The Covid-19 situation has not made it easy for most of you since you have not trained for some time, but the spirit is there and with better preparations, I am sure you will perform even better."

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa confirmed they will charter a flight for the Harambee Stars as they travel to face Comoros on Sunday.

"It will be a chartered flight for the boys, we want them to feel good," Mwendwa told Goal on Friday.

"Now that we have motivation partners, we have this kind of thing, we are flying by private jet to go for matches starting with Comoros and that is what we need to give, that is what we can do.

"We will hire a chartered flight to take the team to Comoros, it will be hired like a person hires a bus, it will wait for us at the airport, take us to Comoros, wait for us again in Comoros, and bring us back to Kenya."

On the incentives they have lined up for the team, Mwendwa told Goal: “Allowances were being paid by Ministry of Sports but the policy of the government was Sh1,000 at home…you see, so for football players, it is really paltry so what counts for this boys is when they win what do they get?

Article continues below

"And it is the reason our partners Odibet gave out Sh2.5million [against Comoros had they won] and the money had already been given to the team captain, he had it in his pocket, now we are debating, away it will be Sh5million if they win.