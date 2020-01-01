Ruth Ingotsi: AEL Champions sign Harambee Starlets defender from Lacatamia

The 26-year-old links up with goalkeeper Annedy Kundu, who joined the team a couple of days ago

Harambee Starlets defender Ruth Ingotsi has joined Cypriot top tier side AEL Champions from Lacatamia FC, which is based in Nicosia.

The club confirmed the arrival of the player who they believe will help them in bringing stability to the team.

"Ruth Ingosi is from ," read a brief introduction as posted on the club's official Facebook page.

"[She is] able to play in any defensive position. Her calmness on the ball and her ability to break and press with quick decision making... are her standout attributes.

"We are pleased to have her and look forward to seeing her stand out this season."

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year-deal with the team. While with the former team, the experienced defender managed to score four ghouls in the 12 matches played.

"Nothing feels better than seeing your hard work paying off," Ingotsi told Nation Sport after sealing the deal.

"I have continuously put my best foot forward since joining my now former club and I believe my new club will definitely take me to greater heights and achieve my dream of playing in the Uefa women's ."

Ingotsi will be lining up alongside her fellow Starlet Annedy Kundu, who also joined the team about two weeks ago, also from Lakatamia FC on the two-year deal as well.

"Our goalkeeper, our Guardian Angel," the club posted regarding the Kenya goalkeeper.

"We are wishing her a lot of success and achievements with our club."

The two players are aiming to help the team win the championship to stand a chance of playing in the Uefa Women's Champions League next season.

Recently, Spanish side EDF Logrono unveiled Harambee Starlets attacking midfielder Cynthia Shilwatso.

She made her Kenya debut at senior level during the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualification series.

Among Shilwatso’s teammates who recently signed for new clubs are Elizabeth Katungwa, who joined IF Dalhem of , linking up with compatriots Christine Nafula and Mary Kinuthia in the team.

Corazon Aquino, who joined Atletico Ourense of , Esse Akida, who is currently turning out for in are the other ones.

Wincate Kaari and Bertha Omita are the Harambee Starlets who have inked deals with regional clubs.

Kaari was signed by Yanga Princes while Omita joined Simba Queens although the latter’s move is reportedly contested by Kisumu Starlets.