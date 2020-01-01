Rupia will be a hit at AFC Leopards - Juma
AFC Leopards Football Operations Manager Tom Juma believes Elvis Rupia will be an instant hit at the club.
The striker was signed from Kenyan Premier League (KPL) struggling side Wazito FC and made his debut last weekend against Ulinzi Stars. The towering attacker scored in the dying minutes of the game to hand Ingwe maximum points against the Soldiers at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.
"I expected [Rupia] to do better for us [against Ulinzi] and he delivered and helped us win the match," Juma told Goal on Monday.
"From the training, you could see his hunger to score; he was determined and committed and we are happy he made a huge impact for us. We might have lost Makwatta [John], but I have faith in Rupia, he will perform well for us as we continue pushing for the top position."
The former Kenya international insists the team is focused on doing better this season but it is about one step at a time.
"We are giving our best in every match we play to win, consistency is key. It is all about one game at a time, we are done with Ulinzi and our focus is on Tusker FC next weekend," Juma concluded.
Ingwe are currently on 34 points from 19 games, 10 points less than leaders Gor Mahia who have fewer games.