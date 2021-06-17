Rupia: Why AFC Leopards might lose the deadly striker in July

The striker has been consistent for Ingwe since joining them from Wazito FC

AFC Leopards are on the verge of losing their top striker Elvis Rupia who will be a free agent in a month.

The experienced marksman has been consistent for the 13-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions, and to date he has scored 11 goals and created two, putting him second in the top scorers' chart which is led by Erick Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks who has scored 14 goals.

With the likes of Tusker FC and unnamed Zambian teams interested in the player, Ingwe have to act first.

Why should Leopards fans be worried?

"Rupia will be a free agent in less than four weeks because his contract is almost ending," a source close to the player and club told Goal on Thursday.

"There are teams chasing the striker, we have about two from Zambia and one, Tusker, from the FKF Premier League.

"The Leopards management has not yet initiated extension talks which puts them in an awkward position of leaving on a free soon."

When reached for comment, the player was coy about his future, insisting he is still under contract at the club.

"Even if there is a month or so remaining in my contract, I have a duty to give my best," Rupia said.

"I am still Ingwe's player, and that is where my focus is. I will not comment on my future right now because in football, things change really fast."

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda was unavailable for comment since his phone was switched off.

Meanwhile, Leopards were forced to rally from behind and pick a 2-2 draw against Sofapaka in a league assignment at Wundanyi Stadium on Wednesday.

Lawrence Juma's brace was later canceled by efforts from striker Rupia and Austin Odhiambo to ensure the former league champions shared points in Taita Taveta county.

Juma, a consistent goalscorer for Sofapaka this season, scored in the first minute before Ingwe had even settled into the game. The former Nzoia Sugar and Gor Mahia midfielder completed his brace in the 10th minute to stun the visitors.

Rupia scored for AFC Leopards in the 18th minute from the spot after they recovered and started launching direct attacks against the 2009 Premier League champions.

After missing a clear opportunity in the early moments of the second half, Odhiambo finally helped AFC equalise in the 70th minute. The midfielder took a free-kick from the edge of the box and managed to power past an outstretched Kevin Omondi for his first goal of the season.