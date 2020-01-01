Rupia: Wazito FC coach not keen to recall striker from AFC Leopards

The former Sofapaka coach reveals he is not interested to recall the striker from Ingwe when his loan spell ends in June

Wazito FC coach Stewart Hall has confessed he will not be recalling striker Elvis Rupia from his loan spell at AFC .

The former striker joined The Den during the mid-season transfer window to replace John Makwatta, who had quit to sign for Zambian giants Zesco United.

Despite enjoying a good run at Ingwe, where he has already managed to score six goals, Hall has revealed he is not interested in his services.

“I don’t think he will return to play for Wazito because his future is somewhere else,” Hall said in an interview with Nairobi News.

"I don’t like speaking ill of my players but Rupia lacked the mentality to do the job on the pitch here.

"That is evident on how he picked up at AFC Leopards after we released him.

“His time here was not good and I’m not focusing on bringing him back.

"He was a big flop in our matches against Kakamega , , and . I have my plans for the team and he is not part of it.”

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda confirmed to Goal last week they have already opened talks to extend the striker's stay at The Den.

“Rupia is one of the key players for AFC Leopards and as such we are not ready to lose him and will talk to Wazito for his stay,” Shikanda told Goal.

“We have already started talking to his representatives over a possible extension after the deal runs down in June and I am very sure we will tie him down soon.

"Rupia is one of the best players for our club currently and we cannot take any risk or afford to lose him.”

Shikanda further warned clubs seeking his services that he is not for sale.

“Rupia belongs to AFC Leopards and he is not for sale. We don’t want to listen to any offers, we are doing everything possible to have him stay and as the club boss, I know he will stay,” Shikanda continued.

Rupia’s goals in the top-flight stand at 10, since he had scored four while turning out for the promoted side.