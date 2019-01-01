Rupia reacts on Harambee Stars snub and technical changes at Wazito FC

The striker interprets the national team snub as a motivation to improve his game to deserve a call-up in future

Wazito FC striker Elvis Rupia has stated Harambee Stars' snub is motivation for him to work harder to deserve a call-up in future.

Coach Francis Kimanzi named his provisional Cacafa Senior Challenge Cup squad last weekend and included Oscar Wamalwa ( ), Benson Omala ( ), Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), John Mark Makwatta (AFC ) and Timothy Otieno ( ) in his attacking department.

The former attacker believes he is currently on the right track and will be considered for the next assignment.

"Those who were called into the team are maybe the best and I am not," Rupia told Goal on Wednesday.

"When you are not considered in the national team assignment, it means there is something you are not doing right. I will work harder in my team to deserve a call up next time."

The striker has also commented on the technical bench changes in the team saying they will not have a major impact on his game.

"My job is on the pitch, I have to perform regardless of the person in charge. Scoring is what I am hired to do, and it is what I am focused on to help my team do better in the league.

"As a team, we are focused on playing as a unit to ensure we achieve our objective. I personally have a target to realize and will keep chasing it throughout the season," Rupia concluded.

The forward has so far scored five goals this season.