Rupia praises AFC Leopards defence after win over Sofapaka

The former Nzoia Sugar striker has explained how Ingwe players are feeling about the compact backline in the season so far

AFC ' defence is in good shape, striker Elvis Rupia has claimed after scoring a brace against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) tie on Saturday.

Rupia helped AFC Leopards earn a season double over Sofapaka and he has praised the club's backline for the 2-1 win at Mumias Sports Complex.

Ingwe's defence is the third-most impervious backline in the KPL after conceding just 16 goals from 21 matches. and enjoy the best record as they have only leaked 13 goals from 20 matches.

“Our defence line is in good shape, is compact and intact because the defenders are working as a unit and we as the team feel good about their unity at the back,” Rupia told AFC TV.

The striker, who crossed to Ingwe in the January transfer window from Wazito FC to replace John Makwatta, also spoke about how they prepared to face Sofapaka after the previous loss to .

“We camped at Mumias the whole week, we came knowing we were going to win the game and we were determined to do so from the onset,” he added.

“Psychologically, we had withdrawn our loss to Tusker from our minds, conceded the defeat and encouraged ourselves to work harder and win against Sofapaka.

“The spirit of working hard brought us the result against Sofapaka indeed.”

Youngster Dan Sunguti who started from the bench and was introduced in the second half, also spoke about the game and win which gave AFC Leopards their 37th point of the season.

“The game had a lot of pressure but we handled it superbly and I enjoyed the whole affair especially the two goals we scored,” he told the club's channel as well.

“The little opportunity I was given I think I have proven that I am capable of turning out for the team.”

Sunguti also praised interim head coach Anthony Kimani and revealed he is ready to perform in the top-flight after adapting to the division well.

“The coach has shown belief in me from the word go and making into the bench in a team of AFC Leopards' stature is not easy at all,” Sunguti said.

“First I thought KPL is hard but I have come to learn it is not at all because I have not encountered any challenge so far.

“I believe I am now ripe to play for ninety minutes because the confidence is there.”

AFC Leopards are fifth on the KPL log but could drop down if Ulinzi Stars win or draw against Kisumu All-Stars on Sunday.