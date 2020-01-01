Rupia's place in AFC Leopards' hat-trick Hall of Fame

The striker became Ingwe’s 27th star to register three goals for the local giants since they were formed 57 years ago

Elvis Rupia entered into AFC ' Hall of Fame when he scored a hat-trick against on Saturday to ensure they kept an unblemished run in the Football Federation Premier League.

Rupia became Ingwe’s 27th player to record a hat-trick which propelled his tally to six goals in three games. The hat-trick against Batoto ba Mungu was the 43rd the club has recorded since its formation in 1964.

Stephen Baraza was the first man to register a hat-trick for AFC Leopards in 1964 when they were playing against Black Stars and the game ended in a 4-4 draw.

The club legend Joe Kadenge is among the few players to have earned multiple hat-tricks for AFC Leopards. Kadenge, a hero even for the national side, got his first against Nakuru All-Stars in 1966 before the second hat-trick against Ramogi in 1967.

The third for the legendary forward came against their then archrivals Maragoli FC, where he launched his career, and a third in 1967 was against Luo Sports.

Another legend Livingstone Madgwa, who played alongside Kadenge in the club’s formative years, earned four hat-tricks in 1967 twice against Home Bay and once vs Nairobi Wanderers. The fourth hat-trick came against Kitale FC where they won the game with a 9-1 scoreline.

Noah Wanyama, the father to Victor Wanyama and McDonald Mariga, is another AFC Leopards hero to have earned two hat-tricks. Wanyama’s first was against Nakuru in Kisumu in 1968 helping Ingwe emerge as 5-3 winners.

Wanyama had to wait for nine years before bagging another as he got goals from Kisumu Black Stars in a 4-0 win in 1977.

Joe Masiga, famously known as J.J Masiga, recorded three hat-tricks for the league heavyweights too. The first came in 1977 against Black Mamba at City Stadium; a ground where much of AFC Leopards’ history has been written.

The second one came in 1985 when Ingwe were a force to reckon with both within the country and in the regional front, against Nakuru Police while the third one was recorded in 1987 against KTM in Thika.

Francis Kadenge, the scion of the senior Kadenge, is also another man considered an AFC Leopards’ great given his heroics including three hat-tricks.

Kadenge Jr scored his first against Feisal at Thika Municipal Stadium, now Thika County Stadium, in 1987.

His second was achieved against Busia Simba at Afraha Stadium before he capped a memorable 1987 with another against Hakati Sportif at Woodley.

William Inganga also earned himself a place in the Hall of Fame given his achievement against Scarlet FC and Waterworks in 1993 at Afraha Stadium and Nyayo Stadium respectively.

Deomande Selenga, John Makwatta and Rupia are the players who scored hat-tricks against clubs currently in the top-tier; , Zoo FC and Sofapaka respectively.