Rupia, Odhiambo rescue AFC Leopards from Sofapaka's jaws in Wundanyi

Ingwe were 2-0 down in the opening 10 minutes but their resilience saw them pick at least a point against Batoto ba Mungu

AFC Leopards were forced to rally from behind and pick a 2-2 draw against Sofapaka in an FKF Premier League fixture at Wundanyi Stadium on Wednesday.

Lawrence Juma's brace was later cancelled by efforts by striker Elvis Rupia and Austin Odhiambo to ensure the former league champions shared points in Taita Taveta county.

Juma, a consistent goal scorer for Sofapaka this season, scored in the first minute before Ingwe had even settled into the game. The former Nzoia Sugar and Gor Mahia midfielder completed his brace in the 10th minute to stun the visitors.

Rupia scored for AFC Leopards in the 18th minute from the spot after they recovered and started launching direct attacks against the 2009 Premier League champions.

Odhiambo was unlucky not to find the back of the net in the 52nd minute after being put through by Collins Shichenje, only to send the ball just wide from inside the penalty box.

In a bid to strengthen the midfield and the forward line, coach Patrick Aussems made changes as he brought on Peter Thiong'o and Said Tsuma in place of Eugene Mukangula and Marvin Nabwire in the 57th minute.

After missing a clear opportunity in the early moments of the second half, Odhiambo finally helped AFC equalise in the 70th minute. The midfielder took a free-kick from the edge of the box and managed to power past an outstretched Kevin Omondi for his first goal of the season.

Meanwhile, at Utalii Ground, Wazito registered a 2-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks in their respective engagement.

Kevin Kimani scored for Wazito in the 19th minute with a long-range header, despite the hosts starting the game looking a more ambitious side. Ellie Asieche - from a promising position - would have added the second one, but his effort slid wide off the right-hand post.

Article continues below

Kariobangi Sharks came close to getting an equaliser in the 32nd minute, but goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo did well to deny Harambee Stars full-back Daniel Sakari. Kimani would have earned a brace, but the Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper, Brandon Obiero, denied him a fantastic save in the 43rd minute.

Johnstone Omurwa saw his effort from a free header miss the target slightly from a corner delivered by Kimani in the 53rd minute, with Wazito looking hungrier for goals than Willaim Muluya's side. However, the visitors doubled the lead in the 71st minute when Rooney Onyango's powerful header went past Obiero.

Finally, KCB kept their title dream much alive after picking three points against Bidco United with a 1-0 win courtesy of Derrick Otanga's first-half goal in Thika.