Rupia is better for AFC Leopards than 'intelligent' Makwatta - Selebwa

The former Wazito striker has so far scored three goals for Ingwe and the tactician believes he will be better

Gilbert Selebwa believes Elvis Rupia is the type of striker AFC needed to do better in the attacking department.



The former Wazito FC striker joined Ingwe on deadline day of January transfer window to take over from John Makwatta who was snatched by Zesco United of Zambia. The former Leopards coach states Rupia is a finisher who capitalizes on a half chance.

"[Rupia] is an old fashioned striker who knows his work is to score goals," Selebwa told Goal on Saturday.

"Makwatta was an intelligent player as compared to Rupia; these are two players who are different. Yes, [Makwatta] had an impact, he is a good player, I take nothing away from him, but I feel Rupia will be even better for Leopards owing to his predatory instincts.



"Austine Odhiambo and Vincent Oburu are intelligent players who can find a way to pass the ball to Rupia who always finishes them even from the tightest of angles. He has already scored three goals for the club in all competitions and I am sure he will be better."

Article continues below

More teams

The tactician has also predicted the position AFC Leopards will finish at the end of the current Kenyan Premier League ( ) campaign.

"The team is doing well, but I believe they will finish in the top five brackets. I do not think there is a team which will take the title from , they always rise for the occasion," Selebwa concluded.

Ingwe will play on Saturday in the league match to be played at Bukhungu Stadium from 4 pm.