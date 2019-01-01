Rupia hits hat-trick as Wazito FC humiliate struggling Chemelil Sugar

The league’s newcomers returned to winning ways in an emphatic style as they hammered the visiting Sugar Millers

Wazito FC bounced back to winning ways after hammering Sugar 6-0 in a one-sided Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played at Machakos Stadium on Saturday.

The big-spending newcomers had endured a poor run of results which culminated into the sacking of coach Melis Medo, who was replaced by former tactician Stewart Hall.

Hall, assisted by Frank Ouna, will be impressed with the response by the players, as they put the struggling Sugar Miller to the sword with five goals coming in the second half after leading 1-0 at the half-time break.

Full time Wazito 6-0 Chemelil Sugar FC (Rupia*3, Otanga, Ndinya, Mutamba). Our biggest Kenyan Premier League win #Wazito4Life #WAZCHE pic.twitter.com/7kUYjYG1Mg — WAZITO FOOTBALL CLUB (@wazitofc) November 30, 2019

Rupia was the team’s main man after he slotted home the opener when he stepped up to convert from the penalty spot in the 39th minute.

In the second half, the former striker Rupia made it 2-0 just five minutes after the break when he pounced onto a loose ball from a blunder by Chemelil keeper to smash home.

Article continues below

Rupia then completed his hat-trick in emphatic style after striker Derrick Otanga left his marker for dead before squaring the ball to the striker, who powered home using his left foot.

Otanga then scored the fourth goal in the 73rd minute before he was substituted for Pistone Mutamba, and Victor Ndinya added the fifth before Mutamba struck home the sixth goal in the 87th minute after he finished off a rebound.

Meanwhile, suffered a humiliating 5-2 defeat against in another league match played at Kasarani Stadium.