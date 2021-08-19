Rupia: Ex-Wazito FC striker to quit AFC Leopards

The star has already informed his teammates at the den of his decision to leave the local giants

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side AFC Leopards are set to lose their current top scorer, Elvis Rupia when the season ends.

Goal can report that the striker, second on the scorers' chart with 17 goals behind Kariobangi Sharks' Erick Kapaito, has told his teammates that he will leave Ingwe when the campaign ends in late August.

What has been said

"Rupia has made the decision not to renew his contract with AFC Leopards," the source told Goal on Thursday. "Everyone in the dressing room is aware of his decision, but I am not sure whether he has shared it with the club's chair.

"He has not specifically stated why he wants to leave, even though the club would be keen to have him around for more seasons, but what I know is that financial issues must have influenced his decision."

Rupia has been linked with a move to Tusker, but the source did not reveal whether the former Wazito and Nzoia Sugar striker is in talks with the Ruaraka club. "For sure, he has not initiated negotiations with any side because he has had approaches from clubs within and outside the country," the source added.

"The time to make a decision on where to go next is not now, he wants to conclude the league before he starts thinking about what the next move should be. Pre-season, which is around the corner, is the best time to consult widely before signing the next deal."

Tusker has been linked with a number of players, including Gor Mahia's Clifton Miheso and Charles Momanyi. Miheso has made it clear he would not renew his contract with K'Ogalo and has already started talks with Tusker. On the other hand, Momanyi said he was ready to write off debts owed to him by Gor Mahia as he expected to quit when the season ends.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has left the country for Belgium, where he is set to spend his pre-season. The senior team has been left in the hands of his assistant Tom Juma, who was in charge during Wednesday's 1-1 draw against KCB at Thika Stadium.

Article continues below

"The absence of the coach during our game against KCB should not raise eyebrows," an official who sought anonymity told Goal. "He will be back before the new campaign begins, but for now he sought more time to spend with his family and Juma was willing to take charge of the team."

Ingwe will complete the 2020/21 season with a match against Kakamega Homeboyz on August 28.