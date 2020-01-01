Rupia downs Bidco United to hand AFC Leopards win, Sofapaka overcome Western Stima

The actions were part of the Sunday league programme as Ingwe picked a straight win in Kimani’s first game in charge in the new campaign

AFC downed Football Federation Premier League debutants Bidco United 2-0 at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani to keep a 100% record in the season.

Elvis Rupia was the hero for Ingwe as his two second-half goals were enough to see the former champions register another victory and a clean sheet.

There was not much action in the first half between the former champions and the debutants apart from a yellow card AFC Leopards’ Said Tsuma received in the 35th minute and two back-to-back corners Ingwe got in the opening minutes.

More teams

At the hour mark, Anthony Kimani made the first change as he introduced Bienvenue Shaka for Caleb Olilo who enjoyed a second straight start.

The change gave AFC Leopards more impetus especially in the attacking half and that resulted in an opener that was scored by Rupia in the 70th minute.

The former Wazito FC striker added the second for Ingwe in the 82nd minute but was withdrawn four minutes later as Hansel Ochieng was given some playtime.

Rupia’s brace was enough to give AFC Leopards a second win of the season after an opening 2-1 victory against . The Sunday triumph also marked the beginning of Kimani’s second reign as he takes over the team on an interim basis following Tomas Trucha’s exit.

Meanwhile, picked their first win of the campaign after seeing off 3-1 at Wundanyi Stadium.

Sofapaka had a first serious attempt on goal in the fourth minute when Titus Achesa picked Brian Nyakan who then passed the ball to Michael Karamor but the new signing saw his effort slide slightly wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Batoto ba Mungu’s hard work was almost repaid but Isaac Mitima tapped the ball out from a promising position in the 13th minute. Western Stima, in the first 15 minutes of the tie, struggled to contain Sofapaka who were determined to break the deadlock.

Western Stima's backline managed to clear two quick back-to-back attacks by Sofapaka in the 18th minute. Lawrence Juma found a surging Asieche but his effort was blocked for the ball only to find Roy Okal but the midfielder could not find a way past the crowded area.

Article continues below

The 2009 Premier League champions got a deserved opener at the half-hour mark when Asieche finally found the back of the net. The goal was bound to occur given how Sofapaka found easy ways past Western Stima’s backline on various occasions.

Sofapaka, who lost the opener against , got a second goal in the 79th minute when Elly Asieche successfully converted from the spot.

A minute later, Western Stima were given a penalty and Samuel Odhiambo scored to half the deficit. Aswani added the third for the hosts in the second minute of added time to ensure they received maximum points.