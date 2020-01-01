Rupia: AFC Leopards swoop for Wazito FC striker

The attacker has signed for the 13-time league champions after half-a-season with the promoted side

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side AFC have completed the signing of striker Elvis Rupia from Wazito FC.

The former attacker has been playing second fiddle to Pistone Mutamba and was deemed as surplus to requirements by coach Stewart Hall.

Ingwe have managed to seal the services of the experienced forward who will bolster the attacking front.

More teams

"It is true, we have managed to sign Rupia, he has even trained with us [on Friday]." Leopards football operations manager Tom Juma confirmed to Goal.

"Rupia is a talented player who will give us a different dimension in the attacking front, we are happy to have convinced him to join us. It is a move that will benefit both parties."

The former international had also confirmed the arrival of several players on Thursday.

Article continues below

"We have signed [Luis] Tera but I cannot give details more about the agreement because I was not part of the office dealing with that. But the truth is that he has signed for us," Juma continued.

"Hassan Omar, Dan Sunguti and Daniel Msamali have been signed and we hope they can be a team for the future. I believe they will find it easy to gel with the likes of Hansel Ochieng and Austin Odhiambo because they are agemates."

AFC Leopards were faced with a mass exodus of players before the second half of the KPL season began due to their dire financial situation as they do not have a sponsor yet.