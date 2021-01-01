Rupia: AFC Leopards striker targets long-standing record

The former Nzoia Sugar forward says he can break the goal record if he remains fit until the end of the season

AFC striker Elvis Rupia is confident the goal scoring record in the FKF Premier League will tumble this season.

The record for the most scored goals in one season for the Kenyan top-flight still stands at 26 goals, which was set by two players – Boniface Ambani while playing for AFC Leopards in the 2006-07 season and legend Maurice ‘Sonyi’ Ochieng in 1976.

Since then, no striker has been able to score more than 26 goals and it is something the former Wazito FC striker believes could be possible in the 2020-21 campaign.

More teams

“But I feel the Golden Boot race will go down to the wire and there is a chance of someone scoring more than 28 goals,” Rupia told the Standard Sports.

“We just need to believe in ourselves and make the impossible possible.”

Rupia is currently fighting neck and neck for the Golden Boot with striker Erick Kapaito with only nine rounds of the league played. Rupia has managed nine goals so far while Kapaito is leading the pack after notching 11 goals.

“Both of us [Rupia and Kapaito] set our targets before the season begun and we are optimistic of achieving them. I believe the competition between me and Kapaito is healthy,” Rupia continued.

On whether AFC Leopards will end their 22-year drought to win the title, the former striker said: “It is still too early to talk about the title, but are doing everything we can to continue fighting for the rest of the season.”

On notching one of the goals that helped Ingwe beat Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 on Sunday, Rupia said: “Of course it was nice to get a goal on Sunday and help the team to win as I try to close in on Kapaito.

“That goal has given me a lot of motivation and I believe I can score more goals. I will keep on working hard and hopefully, more goals will come.”

Ingwe coach Anthony Kimani believes Rupia is determined to help Ingwe end their trophy drought this season.

Article continues below

“You can only score goals when you play well and that’s exactly what he’s been doing,” Kimani told the same publication.

“It is important for him to continue scoring as it will give us an edge over our title rivals and also make the Golden Boot race competitive.”

AFC Leopards will next take on Posta on Saturday.