Rupia: AFC Leopards striker opens up on his future

The striker is currently a free agent and has not yet committed his future to any team

Elvis Rupia is not sure where he will be playing next season after his contract with AFC ended.

The striker joined Ingwe in the January transfer window and went on to be an instant hit for the 13-time league champions.

However, his four-month contract with the club has ended and the striker is weighing up his options.

"My contract with AFC Leopards was just short term and I am now a free agent," Rupia told Goal on Monday.

"Of course the [Leopards] officials have approached me over a contract extension but I have told them to wait until I get back to Nairobi we discuss the same.

"It is something which needs keenness and consultations before making the final decision."

The towering striker has not ruled out the possibility of playing abroad.

"The Covid-19 outbreak affected many plans, but we hope things will normalize soon," Rupia, who is currently in Nakuru, added.

"If I get a good offer from abroad, I will definitely consider it."

The towering forward left for Zambia in 2018 after scoring 15 goals in 22 league matches. However, he struggled at Power Dynamos and joined the 2018/19 Nationwide Super League champions Wazito FC.

Coach Stewart Hall considered him surplus to requirements and released him in January to Ingwe, where he adapted fast, even getting a call up to the Harambee Stars.

If Rupia leaves Leopards, it will be a massive blow considering the team lost John Makwatta, who was their talisman, in January.

In an earlier interview with Goal, club chairman Dan Shikanda revealed they are aiming at extending the contract of the player beyond this season.

"Rupia is one of the key players for AFC Leopards and as such we are not ready to lose him," Shikanda said.

"We have already started talking to his representatives over a possible extension after the deal runs down in June and I am very sure we will tie him down soon.

"Rupia is one of the best players for our club currently and we cannot take any risk or afford to lose him."

Shikanda further warned clubs seeking his services that he is not for sale.

"Rupia belongs to AFC Leopards and he is not for sale. We don’t want to listen to any offers, we are doing everything possible to have him stay and as the club boss, I know he will stay," Shikanda concluded.