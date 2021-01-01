Rupia: AFC Leopards striker challenges teammates to give their best and secure promised houses

Ingwe have managed to collect 29 points from the 14 top-tier matches they have played

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia has challenged his teammates to give their best and win the FKF Premier League title and secure the houses promised by club chairman Dan Shikanda.

Earlier in January, the Ingwe boss promised to reward each player in the squad with a house if they win the title and went further to urge the players to end their 23-year drought and win the trophy for the fans and the community.



With that in mind, the Kenya international believes it is possible and everyone has to play their part to ensure it happens.

"We must give our best on the pitch before we start thinking about the houses promised," Rupia told Goal on Sunday.

"I encourage my fellow players to give their best when they have a chance. After giving our best and God blesses us to win the title, then the chairman can also play his part by ensuring every player has a house as promised.

"We have the talent in the team and the quality needed for us to win the league but we have to double our effort."

The league season, along with all sport in the country, was temporarily suspended as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

However, the former Nzoia Sugar forward is optimistic football will return soon to avoid sponsors from leaving.

"Regarding the return of football, we hope it happens soon because a lot is at stake," Rupia added.

"This is a job for many players and without it, they cannot feed their families. It is only fair if we are considered. Then we have sponsors as well who have threatened to pull out if football does not resume soon. We need them, getting them back is not easy for obvious reasons.

"We understand the measures have been put in place to curb the spread of the virus, but I request the government to reconsider allowing sports to continue. Much has been done to ensure caution is prioritised and that no player is in danger of contracting the virus."

Prior to the break, Ingwe were third on the table with 29 points. They had managed to get nine wins, two draws, and three losses from the 14 matches they had played.

The 13-time champions have also scored 18 goals and conceded nine.