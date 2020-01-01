Rupia: AFC Leopards should not get carried away after Sofapaka win

The former Wazito FC striker warns his teammates not to celebrate yet after a convincing win against Batoto ba Mungu

AFC striker Elvis Rupia has warned the club not to get carried away after thrashing 3-0 in an FKF Premier League match on Saturday.

The former Wazito FC striker was the hero for Ingwe as he notched a hat-trick with all the goals coming in the second half to help sink Batoto ba Mungu and keep his team’s unbeaten start to the 2020-21 season intact.

“I'm grateful to my teammates for making my work easy,” Rupia is quoted saying by Standard Sports. “This is a huge win for us but we should not get carried away with it.”

Rupia, who has so far scored six goals, having notched one in the 2-1 win against and also scored the double as they beat Bidco United 2-0, has also said he will not mind if he wins the Golden Boot, but his main focus is to help the team to win matches.

“If I win the Golden Boot well and good, but my focus is on helping the team win the matches,” Rupia continued.

Against Sofapaka, Rupia’s first goal came in the 48th minute after he aimed at goal to beat Sofapaka keeper Kevin Omondi, and he made it 2-0 six minutes later as the league giants looked solid, resolute, and a more determined outfit in the second half.

The day went from good to better for the former Wazito FC striker, who had scored a double against Bidco United the previous weekend, as he scored the third for AFC Leopards four minutes after the hour mark.

Ingwe coach Anthony Kimani has also claimed the 3-0 win against Sofapaka was not a warning to their rivals.

“It is not a warning to anyone [beating Sofapaka 3-0], it is trying to work hard and play well in every game that comes our way, and always fight to make sure we play according to plans and get the three points,” Kimani told Goal.

“I also thank God because we have won against a very good side, Sofapaka is not an easy team and everyone knows that, but all the teams in the Kenyan league are good so there is no easy game in the league, we must prepare well and strive to win every match.”

Ingwe are now joint top with on nine points from three matches each.