Rupia: AFC Leopards open talks to keep striker – Shikanda

The Ingwe boss says they have started talks to extend the contract of the former Wazito FC striker at the Den

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side AFC have started negotiations to tie down striker Elvis Rupia to a new contract.

The former Wazito FC player joined Ingwe on a six-month deal which will run down in June, and according to the club’s chairman Dan Shikanda, they have already opened talks to keep him at the Den.

“Rupia is one of the key players for AFC Leopards and as such we are not ready to lose him,” Shikanda told Goal on Wednesday.

More teams

“We have already started talking to his representatives over a possible extension after the deal runs down in June and I am very sure we will tie him down soon.

"Rupia is one of the best players for our club currently and we cannot take any risk or afford to lose him.”

Shikanda further warned clubs seeking his services that he is not for sale.

“Rupia belongs to AFC Leopards and he is not for sale. We don’t want to listen to any offers, we are doing everything possible to have him stay and as the club boss, I know he will stay,” Shikanda continued.

Shikanda has also confirmed he held talks with the club’s playing unit, asking to know the state of the players ahead of the transfer window.

“We called each and every player trying to know if they are committed to the club, or if they are seeking to go so that we can be prepared to know what squad we have," he added.

“Most of the players are committed to us and I am happy if we can keep the squad intact for continuity. As AFC Leopards, our policy is always to allow players to seek greener pastures, we don’t want to keep a player who is not happy but the response from them now is positive.”

Article continues below

Shikanda also called upon the club's fans to register as new members in a move aimed at supporting the team financially.

According to Shikanda, the club is targeting to register at least 15, 000 members by the end of the year.

and AFC Leopards have had turbulent seasons with players often skipping training sessions and threatening to donate points during league matches owing to unpaid salaries and allowances.