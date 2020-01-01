‘Rumours are just rumours!’ – Polack reacts to Gor Mahia exit reports

The British tactician has responded to reports he is set to leave the Kenyan champions for greener pastures

coach Steven Polack has termed as “rumours” reports he is set to leave the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions after only one season.

On Friday, a source within the club confirmed to Goal that Gor Mahia are in the market for a new coach to replace Polack, who joined the club at the start of last season to fill the void left by Hassan Oktay.

“Yes, they [Gor Mahia] are looking for another coach but for now I cannot confirm whether he has resigned or he has been sacked,” a source told Goal on Friday.

The British coach has responded to the reports by claiming he does not respond to rumours and maintained the reports will remain rumours.

“Rumours are just rumours”, Polack told Goal when asked about his future at the club. “I don't comment on rumours.”

Polack took charge of K’Ogalo when they faced huge financial constraints as they operated without a sponsor. His time was characterised by reported go-slows by members of the playing unit but he managed to register solid results on the pitch nonetheless.

They fought and topped the league table consistently, especially after they had been eliminated in the Caf Confederation Cup by Daring Club Motema Pembe.

They had managed to see off competition from and Kakamega , who were seen as strong contenders given their excellent financial state compared to Gor Mahia at that time.

The source further pointed out that a recent interview by Polack might have irked the club’s top hierarchy.

In the exclusive interview with Goal, Polack said: “I am not comfortable to lose key players, I am not comfortable with the situation at the club, what is happening at the club is not good at all and we need to sort out what is happening at the club once and for all.

“We need to make sure everyone at the club is happy, everybody must be happy, let us say if we resume training next week, or even ten days from now, how many players do you think will come to training?

“We might end up having none because they are not happy, they don’t have money, and secondly if they do come, for example, do you think all their minds will be focused on what we want to do in training under the situation they are in?

“I don’t think so, when you are working and you don’t get your salary paid or get what you have worked for, then you cannot concentrate but can only switch off, you cannot be 100 per cent ready to work.”

Gor Mahia will represent in the Caf .